Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WHNT

Posted: / Updated:

(eipcard.com)

The Better Business Bureau says some of its offices are getting calls from concerned consumers about a prepaid debit card that arrived in an unmarked envelope stating it was their economic stimulus payment.

These payments are legitimate!

Nearly four million people will receive an Economic Impact Payment card instead of a check, according to the IRS.

The card contains the money sent out by the IRS as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The IRS website states:

“Some payments may be sent on a prepaid debit card known as The Economic Impact Payment Card.

The Economic Impact Payment Card is sponsored by the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, managed by Money Network Financial, LLC and issued by Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank®, N.A.

If you receive an Economic Impact Payment Card, it will arrive in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.” The Visa name will appear on the front of the Card; the back of the Card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank®, N.A.

Information included with the Card will explain that the card is your Economic Impact Payment Card.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Vehicle Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Vehicle Shortage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Second Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Mass Testing"

Foods Coordinator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foods Coordinator"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26"

Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s"

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season"

Legacy softball losing seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy softball losing seniors"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Sioux Softball state hopes on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Softball state hopes on hold"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Fishing Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Memorial Day"

Memorial Day in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge