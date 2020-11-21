Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Don’t worry! Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19, says Dr. Fauci

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — While we’ve all got things on our mind this holiday season, one thing we don’t need to worry about is Santa Claus coming to town. He’ll be spreading joy, not the virus, says the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the big man in red is actually immune to COVID-19.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” he told USA Today.

With Santa’s advanced age and excess weight from all those cookies, it makes sense that kids might worry he’s at high risk. But rest assured, boys and girls, Santa’s magic can overcome anything—even the coronavirus.

And as they’ve been doing for the past 65 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will honor their tradition of tracking the big man’s progress as he delivers toys across the globe. In addition to their call center, NORAD’s Santa tracker will be live at noradsanta.org and available through apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

New Dawn Business

Dog Daycare

KX Convo: Kim Norton

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Burgum on Mandate

Small Businesses

Green Bandana

Plea From Nurses

Lifeblood Award

12 Stones

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/20

District 8 Seat

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 20

NDC NOV 20

Friday, November 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Class A State Volleyball

COVID & HS Activities

School Food Pantry

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss