Dr. Fauci bobblehead unveiled, portion of proceeds going to 100 Million Masks Challenge

Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is getting his own bobblehead, and part of the profits will go towards the American Hospital Association to support the 100 Million Masks Challenge.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the bobblehead Thursday morning. In a press release sent to CBS 42, the bobblehead is meant to honor Fauci for being a “voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”

Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has played a key role in helping America fight off the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re wanting to pre-order the Dr. Fauci bobblehead, CLICK HERE to go to the store page. The collectible costs $25, with $5 from each sale going to the 100 Million Masks Challenge. This challenge’s focus is set on providing healthcare workers across the nation with personal protective equipment so that they can do their jobs while keeping everyone around them safe.

