Driver survives 70-foot plunge off Wisconsin interchange

National News
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured the Milwaukee-area crash. The video shows the pickup hitting snow on the right shoulder before flipping over the barrier wall and plummeting to Interstate 94 below as cars pass by.

When deputies arrived, they found the pickup upright in the right shoulder of the westbound I-94 lanes, the sheriff’s office said. Two people were already trying to help the driver, who was conscious and breathing.

The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, sheriff’s officials said.

A highway official said crews work as quickly as possible to eliminate snow from shoulders in order to avoid crashes.

“The biggest risk with that is the melting and the freezing creates sort of a ramp, a natural ramp,” Milwaukee County’s Director of Highways and Maintenance Eddie Santiago told WISN-TV.

Santiago said that after plowing, snowplows shift to snow removal from bridges and overpasses because of the potential danger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A warm-up is on the horizon

NDC JAN 10

WDA Basketball

WDA Hockey

National teacher award

Ambush of Biden campaign bus in Central Texas could play a role in Trump impeachment tria

Prom Dresses

Oil Trials

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Meny

'Frank' has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/9

Student Loan Debt

Tobacco Tax

Mental Health Instruction

App Monopolies

Online Poker

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/9

Frigid temps continue with a pattern shift ahead

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News