Dutch family of 7 waiting for ‘the end of time’ found living in farmhouse basement

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) — Dutch police discovered a family of 7 living in a farmhouse basement and waiting for the world to end, the BBC reported Tuesday. The family allegedly spent nine years in the basement and were only found after one family member escaped. 

According to local news outlet RTV, a 58-year-old man was living with six siblings, aged 18 to 25, on a farm in the Drenthe province. The oldest of the siblings escaped from the basement on Sunday evening, asking staff at a pub in nearby Ruinerwold for help. 

The owner of the bar, Chris Westerbeek, said the man was unkempt and looked confused. 

“He ordered five beers and drank them,” Westerbeek told local media. “Then I had a chat with him, and he revealed he had run away and needed help… Then we called the police.”

“He said he had brothers and sisters who lived at the farm. He said he was the oldest and wanted to end the way they were living,” Westerbeek said. 

Mayor Roger de Groot said the man living with the children is not their father nor the owner of the farmhouse. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” he told local reporters. The family is in “a safe place” now, he said. 

The mayor also said their mother is believed to have died before the family moved into the house. 

The names of the family members have not been released by authorities and it is unclear how they are related to the man. He has been arrested after failing to cooperate with the investigation.

According to Dutch media, the family had no contact with the outside world and was entirely self-sufficient, living off a vegetable garden and a few animals. The children were not registered and neighbors believed only one man lived alone on the farm. 

The children had no idea that there were other people in the world, RTV reports. 

Local law enforcement confirmed they went to the house after receiving concerned reports from neighbors, sending a large team to investigate. They found a hidden staircase that led to a basement where the family was kept. 

The investigation is ongoing, police said. In an update Tuesday, authorities said they are looking into possible criminal offenses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15"

Band of Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band of Brothers"

High School Football 10.14.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.14.19"

State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Soccer"

Shelter Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Fundraiser"

Post Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Snow"

Robert Suhr KX News Sunflower Harvest 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Sunflower Harvest 10-14-19"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14"

Dunseith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunseith"

Unexpected friendship AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unexpected friendship AM"

Margeaux's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margeaux's Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14"

A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up."

Dogs Save Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs Save Lives"

Minot Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Football"

College Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge