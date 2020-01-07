Eagles fall to Seahawks in Wild Card

National News

by: Allie Berube

Posted: / Updated:

In 2019 fashion, the Eagles lost to the Seahawks after a key cog in the offense found himself in the locker room in the Wild Card Round, 17-9.

Quarterback Carson Wentz led the first two drives of the game, before sustaining a head injury. It was a scary hit from Jadeveon Clowney that sidelined the injury-prone quarterback. He left the game in the first quarter under concussion protocol and did not return.

The offense continued to struggle in his absence, failing to find the entire game; all nine points game off Kicker Jake Elliot’s foot. Backup Quarterback Josh McCown threw for 174 yards on 18 completions.

While the Eagles floundered at home without their 27-year-old captain, the Seahawks did not.

Veteran QB Russel Wilson threw for 325 yards and one score, however, the real star was DK Metcalf. The rookie had 160 yards on seven receptions and an impressive 53-yard touchdown.

Seattle proved too much for the birds in the AFC Wild Card, marking the Seahawks second victory over the Eagles in the 2019 season. The Eagles end the year 9-8 as NFC East Champions for the second time in three years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"

Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

St. Mary's HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's HS Basketball"

Century HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Basketball"

Genesis Seed Solutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Genesis Seed Solutions"

Ice conditions for the big lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice conditions for the big lake"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Records Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Records Sales"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6"

Dunn Co. Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Co. Spill"

Storm Stats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Stats"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6"

human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "human trafficking"

Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind"

Be Local 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Be Local 2"

RND: Child Obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "RND: Child Obesity"

147 Year-Old Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "147 Year-Old Church"

Flooding Sunday update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding Sunday update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge