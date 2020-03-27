East Texas man charged for creating fake coronavirus Facebook post

by: Patrick Cunningham

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man is behind bars after creating a fake Facebook post that falsely said there had been a case of coronavirus confirmed at a local jail.

Jimmie Hock, 39, has been charged with creating a false report after creating the fake story that appeared to be from a legitimate news source.

A screenshot of the fake news story allegedly created by Hock

The fake news quickly spread in the community with many residents calling the jail and many jailers refusing to work if there was a positive case.

Investigators say they were able to determine that Hock created the post and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

This went far beyond a casual comment or post on social media. He intentionally tried to make this look like a real news story. He wanted to mislead and scare people who are already incredibly nervous about the COVID-19 virus. Given those fears right now, this was basically the same thing as someone yelling “fire” in a theater. Hopefully, this will serve as a warning to anyone else who might think of doing something like this in the future.”

Chief Kevin Schutte

Hock was booked into the Bi-State Jail and posted a $5,000 bond.

