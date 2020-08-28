Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair — their ages total 215 years

Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The couple is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest married couple in the world, because of their combined ages. They have been married for 79 years. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Julio Mora slipped away from his parents to secretly marry Waldramina Quinteros one February day. Both families disapproved.

But seventy-nine years later, they’re still together — he at 110 years of age, and she at 104.

Both are lucid and in good health, though relatives say they’re a little depressed because they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic.

There are longer marriages, but at the moment none between people so old — a just short of a combined 215 years.

It’s a mark now certified by Guinness World Records. They’ve edged out Charlotte and John Henderson of Austin, Texas.