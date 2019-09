NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: Eddie Money performs during “FOX & Friends” All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on June 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Eddie Money, the singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” died Friday at the age of 70, his family confirmed to the Associated Press. His death came less than a month after he revealed he had esophageal cancer.

