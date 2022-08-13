For years, Predator Defense, a national organization, has been wanting to ban on cyanide bombs used to kill predators like coyotes.

These bombs are still going off to kill wildlife predators in 13 states, including North Dakota.

But soon, Congress may ban this act on public lands nationwide.

These bombs contain a capsule of cyanide that is hidden using some kind of bait smeared on it.

When a coyote, dog, or other animal tugs on it, the device is injected into the animal’s mouth, releasing the poisonous gas.

Right now, Congress introduced two bills to ban these small devices on all public lands.

Predators do tend to kill livestock nationwide, but according to the USDA, it’s rare in North Dakota.

The bills are only introduced in Congress, but we will keep you updated.