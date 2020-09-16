Eggo releasing Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread Cookie pancakes just in time for the holidays

National News

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Instagram users @mask_djevojka_igrac and @candyhunting

(WJW) — It’s almost time for another change of seasons and with that comes new food flavors.

Eggo is launching a new rotation of limited-edition seasonal pancakes ahead of the fall and winter seasons, the company confirmed to FOX 8.

Eggo Pumpkin Pie Pancakes and Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes will be heading to the frozen food aisle at your local grocer soon.

“Eggo Seasonal Pancakes are warm and fluffy, inside and out, with irresistibly delicious flavors inspired by the seasons,” the company said.  “On busy days simply heat for a homemade taste, without the hassle.”

The frozen pancakes are sold in an 8 count package.

Some social media users have reported that they have already found the Pumpkin Pie Pancakes in store.

Eggo has not said when the Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes will hit shelves, but we know it’ll be in the coming months.

The company also sells Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes during the summer months.

More for information on Eggo products and flavors, visit the Kellogg’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Trivia Treat

Smile of the Day! Boston, Lincoln, and Elin

Glow-Up: Calli gives the Studio 701 team skincare tips

Sanford Health partners with Simle Middle School to improve the well-being of students

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/16

Wednesday's Forecast: A clearing of some haze with cooler highs

NDC 9-16

WDA Girl's Swimming

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Minot Girl's Swimming

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Sub shortage VOSOT

Broadway Const.

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Tip a Cop

Homecoming Changes

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss