Egypt expects $1 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Friday, March 26, 2021. A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels Friday outside the Suez Canal and some vessels began changing course as dredgers worked frantically to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupting global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt expects more than $1 billion in compensation after a cargo ship blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, blocking all traffic. The top canal official says the vessel and its cargo will not leave Egypt if the issue of damages goes to court. The official said in a phone interview with a pro-government Egyptian TV on Wednesday that the amount would take into account the salvage operation, costs of stalled traffic, and lost fees for transit. He didn’t specify who’d be responsible for paying the compensation. Litigation could be complex, since the vessel is owned by a Japanese firm, operated by a Taiwanese shipper, and flagged in Panama.

