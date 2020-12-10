Ellen DeGeneres diagnosed with COVID-19

National News

by: Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Ellen Degeneres poses in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards on January 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus.

The long-time talk show host tweeted about the diagnosis on Thursday, saying she is “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres says. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay health and safe.”

A spokesperson for The Ellen DeGeneres Show told Entertainment Weekly that production for the show has been paused until January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

