FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Some happy news for singer Grimes.

The 32-year-old became a mother for the first time Monday.

Her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Musk says “mom and baby all good.”

Musk, who has five sons from a previous marriage, announced his new son’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been linked with Musk for two years.

She joked that she thinks her kid will be a night owl, saying he “doesn’t move during the day, only at night.”