Emergency Broadband Internet Program open for those needing financial assistance

You can now apply for a 50 dollar discount on your internet service.

The FCC just launched an Emergency Broadband Benefit Program for low-income households.

As part of a COVID-19 relief bill that passed back in December, 3.2 billion dollars is being made available to households in need.



Operations managers at the FCC tell us, even as we start to phase out the pandemic, they still think it’s important to provide the help.

“The pandemic has really revealed for all us that broadband is an sort of essential element. The pandemic has made real the need for connectivity. It provides access to resources. It provides access to jobs. Virtual classrooms. It’s just critically important,” said Eduard Bartholme, Consumer and Governmental Affairs, Federal Communications Commission.

Across the country, there are more than 825 providers enrolled.

The assistance program will end when the funds run out, or if the department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the pandemic.

To see which internet providers are participating, or to apply for the discount, click HERE.