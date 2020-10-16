End of a soft drink era: Coca-Cola closes its ‘Tab’

ATLANTA, Ga. (BRPROUD) – Say it ain’t so! December 31 marks the end of not only 2020, but a part of soda history.

TaB diet soda is no more when the calendar turns to 2021.

This ends a 57-year-run as Coke’s “first-ever “diet” soft drink.”

Coca-Cola says this about the ‘Pink Pioneer:’

“We’re forever grateful to TaB for paving the way for the diets and lights category, and to the legion of TaB lovers who have embraced the brand for nearly six decades,” said Kerri Kopp, group director, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola North America. “If not for TaB, we wouldn’t have Diet Coke or Coke Zero Sugar. TaB did its job. In order to continue to innovate and give consumers the choices they want today, we have to make decisions like this one as part of our portfolio rationalization work.”

More information about this decision can be found here.

