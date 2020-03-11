Enoki mushrooms recalled in deadly listeria outbreak

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting the nation about a recalled type of fresh mushrooms.

Sun Hong Foods recalled Enoki mushrooms Monday due to listeria contamination. The white mushrooms have long stems and small caps and are most commonly used in Asian cooking.

The CDC and the FDA have linked them to a listeria outbreak hitting 17 states. According to the CDC, 36 cases have been reported. Four people have died and 30 have been treated in hospitals.

The Enoki mushrooms were sold in 7.5 ounces. They are packaged in clear plastic with a green label that says “Product of Korea” on the front and “Sun Hong Foods.”

Anyone who bought the product should return it to the store or throw it away.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"

Remarkable Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Chaplain"

GOP Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Caucus"

Robert One Minute 3-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-10"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Williston Housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Housing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20"

Civil Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil Support"

Minot School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot School"

Coronavirus funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus funds"

Velva Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Water"

Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep"

Remarkable Women: Erin Huber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Erin Huber"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer"

Arts for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts for All"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge