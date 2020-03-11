Enoki mushrooms recalled in deadly listeria outbreak

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting the nation about a recalled type of fresh mushrooms.

Sun Hong Foods recalled Enoki mushrooms Monday due to listeria contamination. The white mushrooms have long stems and small caps and are most commonly used in Asian cooking.

The CDC and the FDA have linked them to a listeria outbreak hitting 17 states. According to the CDC, 36 cases have been reported. Four people have died and 30 have been treated in hospitals.

The Enoki mushrooms were sold in 7.5 ounces. They are packaged in clear plastic with a green label that says “Product of Korea” on the front and “Sun Hong Foods.”

Anyone who bought the product should return it to the store or throw it away.