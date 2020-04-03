Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Entire US population should stay home, Dr. Fauci says

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the entire nation should be under stay-at-home orders.

A number of states are still holding out, and President Donald Trump is still resisting a nationwide order.

However, some state leaders are joining health officials in urging a stronger response.

It comes as certain areas face an impending shortage of critical supplies and equipment.

“If you look at what is going on in this country, I do not understand why we are not doing that. We really should be,” said Dr. Fauci about a nationwide stay-at-home order.

Now in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City, if you must go outside, it’s highly encouraged to keep your face covered.

“Now notice I haven’t called them masks. That’s because N95 and other medical grade masks like surgery masks are reserved for medical workers,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles).

The CDC will soon release national guidelines on wearing face masks but Trump says they will not be required.

“Frankly I don’t think it will be mandatory because some people don’t want to do that, but if people wanted to wear them, they can,” Trump said.

Dr. Deborah Birx says Americans should not forget social distancing, saying the curve of the US coronavirus cases shows that not every American is taking those guidelines seriously.

“So this really is a call to action. we see Spain, France, Italy and Germany and others beginning to bend their curves. We can bend ours but it means everyone has to take that same responsibility,” Dr. Birx said.

A senior federal health official tells CNN the CDC is recommending a four-week evaluation before cities return to certain aspects of community life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Essential Truckers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essential Truckers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge