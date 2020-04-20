WATCH: Miracle Alabama storm survivors walk away from trailer destroyed by giant tree

National News

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Two people and their pets are lucky to be alive after a storm survival miracle in Spanish Fort. They were inside a 5th wheel trailer at a storage facility off of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort. We’re told the man actually lives in the trailer at the storage facility.

A massive tree, at least 5 feet wide, snapped and smashed through the trailer. The man was in the doorway when the storms hit. His girlfriend was in the bedroom. The trailer is obliterated and belongings are strewn everywhere. Other huge trees are also down in the area. It’s unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or just high winds. But it’s very clear they are lucky to be alive. The light from a TV still flickered inside the smashed trailer. And two dog crates sat inside unscathed. The trailer ripped open like a sardine can so you could see the pet crates, but they themselves were not damaged.

It is a miracle. Baldwin County EMA says there was scattered damage across the county. But this was probably the worst of it. No one was seriously injured or killed. Most of the damage was not major.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"

Businesses Closed for a Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Closed for a Month"

Robert One Minute 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-19"

Heilman's Performance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman's Performance"

Numbers Update 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update 4-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"

3x Testing needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "3x Testing needed"

Healthy Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Kids"

CountryHouse Dance Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse Dance Video"

Frontline Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Photos"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge