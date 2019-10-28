Explosion at gender reveal party kills woman in Iowa

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) – An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office says the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.

Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman’s death. The blast “caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim,” police said in a statement.

Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville to find a 56-year-old woman dead. Knoxville is about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28"

Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week"

Kayla Emter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kayla Emter"

Saul's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saul's"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Women Vets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women Vets"

USMCA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Update"

Phone Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Class"

Transgender Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transgender Story"

9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-Man Football"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Severe Meningitis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Meningitis"

Removing Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Removing Hay Bales"

Help for Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Flood"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19"

New Town Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Halloween"

Ward County Farm Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Farm Meeting"

College FAFSA 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "College FAFSA 2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge