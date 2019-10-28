Explosion at gender reveal party kills woman in Iowa

(CBS News) – An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office says the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.

Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman’s death. The blast “caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim,” police said in a statement.

Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville to find a 56-year-old woman dead. Knoxville is about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.