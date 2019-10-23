Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces hostile Congress

National News

Bipartisan lawmakers grilled the Facebook CEO on many issues

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced a committee full of hostile lawmakers who were ready to grill him over everything from Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, Libra, to claims Facebook allowed housing discrimination on its platform.

But one of the biggest issues was Facebook’s effort — or lack thereof — to actually try and stop foreign election meddling and political misinformation.

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, ripped into Zuckerberg for only enforcing policies when it benefits Facebook.

“Last year,” she said, “Facebook banned all cryptocurrency ads on its platform because — and I quote — ‘They are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices,'” Waters said.

Waters also pointedly questioned whether Facebook is trying to fix the problem where foreign countries — such as Russia in 2016 — used the social media giant to spread misinformation.

“Last week you announced a new ad policy that gives politicians a license to lie so you can earn more money,” Waters said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a congressional hearing, October 23, 2019 (Nexstar)

Zuckerberg countered. “We believe that in a democracy it is important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying.”

He defended Facebook’s policy but admitted the platform does fact check other types of ads.

Missouri Republican Ann Wagner said Facebook isn’t doing enough to stop child sex abuse online.

“Of the 18.4 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material,” the Department of Justice confirmed 16.8 million “are on Facebook,” Wagner said.

Lawmakers also questioned Facebook about allowing housing and employment ads that discriminated based on age and race — a problem Facebook says is now fixed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Connecting Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting Veterans"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23"

Pumpkin Turned Boat!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Turned Boat!"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23"

Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs"

Better Choices, Better Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Choices, Better Health"

How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?"

High School Volleyball 10.22.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.22.19"

Rolla PC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolla PC"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

Josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treatment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge