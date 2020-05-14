Fake rocks, doormats, phony cameras: Home security in US isn’t very secure

Consumer information website Reviews.org has recently conducted a poll on the state of home security in America — and the results aren’t very reassuring.
The survey was designed to see how people feel about real and fake home security measures and if they think both are equally effective.
Among the survey’s findings:
- 24 percent still hide keys in fake rocks near the doorstep
- 28 percent have hidden a key under the doormat
- 15 percent have used a fake security camera
- 25 percent have used a fake or outdated security monitoring sign in their yard
- 24 percent have used a fake or outdated security monitoring sticker in their window
Of course, the criminals aren’t fooled by the fake warnings or cameras and always check under doormats and among rocks.
The results get worse. According to the survey, many Americans believe fake home security works as well as real systems:
- 20 percent believe fake home security systems are just as effective as an authentic system
- 25 percent believe a fake security camera is just as effective as an authentic security camera
- 17 percent believe a fake security alarm (audible) is more effective than an authentic alarm
- 17 percent believe a fake security monitoring sticker is more effective than an authentic one
Real home security systems can run between hundreds and thousands of dollars, depending on the system and an individual’s needs.
You can read more on the survey here.