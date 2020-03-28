Fake stimulus check scams warning

1  of  2
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville, Florida man is sounding the alarm after he received what appeared to be a fake relief check in the mail.

The massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package signed by the President on Friday includes “stimulus checks” for many Americans, especially those facing financial difficulty as a result of the outbreak.

That’s why Thomas Andrews knew the official-looking check that came in the mail Thursday was nothing but fishy.

“It said time-sensitive, fast-tracked, open immediately, do not bend, stuff like that,” Andrews described.

While some Americans will receive their relief as a physical check in the mail, many will receive a direct deposit based on their tax-filing information from the previous year.

Andrews believes whoever sent him that check is trying to exploit the coronavirus crisis for financial gain.

The fake check, which claims to be a COVID-19 stimulus check in the memo line, was made out for more than $3,000. Knowing no such check would be available yet, Andrews posted on Facebook to give people a heads up.

“I wanted to post it as soon as I could because I know that some people, like my grandma, would have fallen for stuff like that,” he said.

Along with the check is a letter telling people to come claim their “stimulus incentives” over the next ten days at a “temporary relief site” in Bushnell. There’s no phone number listed, but the letter does show a couple of cars you can buy there with no money down.

8 On Your Side found a phone number affiliated with the listed address and gave it a call. A voice recording said it was a carport and truck rental service.

Andrews suspects it’s someone trying to sell used cars to make a quick buck.

“It’s just not right the way that they did it,” he said by phone Thursday.

Both the Postal Inspection Service and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida have reached out to 8 On Your Side to investigate this, based on our story.

While Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office says they have not received any consumer complaints regarding this they will be looking into the issue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

