(WJW) – Fall Out Boy released a cover of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” Wednesday and the band is getting a lot of mixed feedback.

The music video opens by saying the band is, “Covering newsworthy items from 1989-2023.” Billy Joel’s original version of “We Didn’t Start the Fire” was released in 1989 and the catchy, rapid-fire lyrics reference major political, cultural, scientific, and sports events dating back to 1949, the year Joel was born.

The song includes references to present-day sports, political figures, and celebrities, from LeBron James to Boris Johnson.

Fall Out Boy also makes mention of school shootings at Sandy Hook and Columbine, as well as the police killings of Tamir Rice, George Floyd and Sandra Bland.

Other topics mentioned in the new version include: “World Trade,” “deep fakes,” “Kanye West,” “Y2K,” “Boston bombing,” “Taylor Swift,” “Obama, “Twilight,” “Tiger King” and “Michael Jackson Dies.”

Fall Out Boy shared the news of their release on Instagram.

“I thought about this song a lot when I was younger,” Fall Out Boy said in the caption. “All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it…”

One thing commenters mentioned that they dislike about the song is that the band left out major headlines from that time period, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How’d you guys recreate We Didn’t Start The Fire and not mention the pandemic in the last few verses,” @bee_etta said on Instagram.

Another critique was that Fall Out Boy didn’t follow Joel’s chronological construction, which was likely harder to write but allowed the listener to zip through the years in order.

“Are you telling me Fall Out Boy made an updated We Didn’t Start The Fire except they missed the point about the events needing to be chronological and instead they just plugged in whatever rhymed,” @mcrmy119 wrote on Twitter.

Others loved the song saying “STOP NO SERIOUSLY THIS IS AMAZING,” @kenzie_shay_ commented.

Fall Out Boy is currently on its “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour, with upcoming stops in California, Utah, Colorado, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and more.