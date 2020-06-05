Family of six, two cats found dead in Texas garage

National News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A family of six, including four children between the ages of 11 months and 4 years old, was found dead in the back of an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home, authorities there said Thursday night.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the smell of carbon dioxide was so strong when officers arrived that it “kind of blew everybody back out the door.” He said police had gone to the house for a welfare check requested by the husband’s employer, who had been unable to reach him.

Police at one point suspected the house was potentially rigged with explosives but found none, McManus said. Two cats were also found dead the front seat of the SUV.

“It’s the whole picture. The adults, the children, the pets,” McManus said. “Saying it’s not pretty — there’s no words to describe that.”

McManus said there was evidence “it was not an accident,” and he did not suggest that anyone outside the family was involved. He said the parents were in their 30s but did not disclose their names. The family had military ties, he confirmed to reporters at a Thursday night briefing, but he would not say which branch.

McManus said the family moved into the house in January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"

Beulah Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

KX News Town-Hall 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News Town-Hall 6/4"

Stress and Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stress and Dreams"

99th Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "99th Birthday"

Dickinson Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Parade"

Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Weddings are Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings are Back"

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Cybersecurity Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cybersecurity Trends"

Showing Support for Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Showing Support for Law Enforcement"

ND Health Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Health Network"

Unemployment Gray Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Gray Areas"

Unemployment in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment in ND"

Garrison Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge