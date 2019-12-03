Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Family related to Americans killed at U.S./Mexico border meet with president of Mexico

National News

by: , CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Less than a month ago, three American mothers and six of their children were massacred near the U.S./Mexico border.

Several of them lived in Williston.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the incident, like whether or not it was related to drug cartels in the area.

And, today members of the family met with the president of Mexico and his cabinet to discuss updates on the investigation into the murder of nine of their relatives.

One of the family members, Adrian Lebaron spoke to reporters following the meeting.

He said the family is “pleased” with the advances in the investigation, but that it doesn’t seem to be totally thorough.

Lebaron also denied that the family has requested the U.S. to intervene with logistics and intelligence.

Lebaron lost his daughter and four grandchildren in the massacre.

Another relative also present at the meeting, Julian Lebaron, told reporters that the meeting proves the family is not the enemy of authorities.

He did say, however, that they will demand they do their jobs throughout the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Refugee Resettlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Resettlement"

Family Meets with Mexico's President

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Meets with Mexico's President"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Fisher Industries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fisher Industries"

Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Non-oilfield Jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Non-oilfield Jobs"

GivingTuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "GivingTuesday"

Walking on Ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walking on Ice"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Census Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Workers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Holiday Phone Charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Phone Charity"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/2"

A Quiet Week Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quiet Week Ahead"

UMary Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Smart Watch Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smart Watch Data"

Winter Heart Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Heart Health"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge