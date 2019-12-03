Family related to Americans killed at U.S./Mexico border meet with president of Mexico

Less than a month ago, three American mothers and six of their children were massacred near the U.S./Mexico border.

Several of them lived in Williston.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the incident, like whether or not it was related to drug cartels in the area.

And, today members of the family met with the president of Mexico and his cabinet to discuss updates on the investigation into the murder of nine of their relatives.

One of the family members, Adrian Lebaron spoke to reporters following the meeting.

He said the family is “pleased” with the advances in the investigation, but that it doesn’t seem to be totally thorough.

Lebaron also denied that the family has requested the U.S. to intervene with logistics and intelligence.

Lebaron lost his daughter and four grandchildren in the massacre.

Another relative also present at the meeting, Julian Lebaron, told reporters that the meeting proves the family is not the enemy of authorities.

He did say, however, that they will demand they do their jobs throughout the investigation.