Family throws Alabama high school senior ‘Quarantine and Prom’ party

Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seniors across the country have had their final year in high school cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Alabama Northridge High School senior, Haeli Randle, that means no prom and no graduation.

“Senior prom and graduation is something you look forward to as soon as you get into high school, so I’m just trying to keep it together,” Randle said.

Randle says she’s been disappointed about it, so her family decided to do something special for her.

Randle’s mother, Santita Word, says Randle’s little sister Laryn noticed her older sister was a little down.

“She wanted to do something about it,” Word said.

Word says they got a “promposal” together and brought the senior celebration to their daughter.

“I was not expecting it at all. I was completely surprised,” Randle says.

The Words turned their home into a dining experience and dance hall with lights and music.

Randle wore her blue prom gown, and her dad Lance Word dressed up in a suit. They bought a pink corsage and matching boutonniere for the occasion.

“It was just the greatest night,” Randle says of the special evening.

Santita says the family is staying positive and making the best out of the situation.

“Keep fighting. Things change, and it may be something even better, and in this case that’s what happened.”

The dad and daughter duo were even crowned prom king and queen for the night.

“In my opinion, this is better, and I will never forget this,” the graduating senior says.

The Words’ church family at Oasis CME Church in Tuscaloosa shared pictures from the quarantine prom, and the post has since gone viral.

Randle says her next steps are continuing school and finishing strong. The senior is applying for scholarships and says she hopes to attend the University of Alabama.

