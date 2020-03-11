Fans not allowed at NCAA Tournament

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

After growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, NCAA President Mark Emmert said only essential staff and limited family attendance will be allowed at the Division I men’s and women’s NCAA tournament. Fans will not be allowed.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” said Emmert.

Emmert said they will continue to move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.

Below is Emmert’s full statement: