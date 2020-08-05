Fargo company conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A medical research company in Fargo will conduct two clinical trials that could lead to a vaccine for COVID-19.

Lillestol Research is among several facilities across the nation participating in Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s program to provide 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by January 2021.

Lillestol operations director Jamie Brown says the company plans to begin recruiting patients for the trial soon.

She says patients chosen for the study will be tracked regularly to see if they contract coronavirus.

Participants will be compensated, but the company did not say to what extent.