FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — On the morning of December 30, the Fargo metro area experienced a surge of freezing rain, which caused icy road conditions. These unstable roads resulted in a tremendous number of accidents — and according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), six major accidents took place in the area in the span of only one hour.

One of these accidents took place on westbound Interstate 94 between the Kindred and Mapleton exit, where a semi truck lost control on the icy roads, entered the median, and overturned, blocking both westbound lanes of I-94. The interstate was blocked for roughly two hours while responders removed the vehicle. The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A second crash near Grandin on Interstate 29 resulted in two semi trucks becoming jackknifed in the median and ditch across from one another — which stopped interstate traffic for roughly 15 minutes while the trucks were removed.

Four other accidents occurred within the same hour — all of which were at least partially related to motorists driving too fast on slippery roads, losing control, and striking other vehicles. As a side effect of these accidents, traffic was backed up at multiple areas throughout the Fargo metro area, and two crashes resulted in involved drivers suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol would like to once again remind drivers of the importance of monitoring road conditions before traveling. If drivers are on the road when weather conditions become poor, they are asked to reduce their traveling speed and increase the following distance between each vehicle. If your vehicle enters the ditch or meridian, you are asked to remain in the vehicle.

When possible, driving in poor road conditions should be avoided. If you must travel, the NDHP advises allowing extra time to drive, and to pack an emergency travel kit.