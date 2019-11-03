Farmers Ask Congress to Stop the EPA from Abusing Biofuel Waivers

National News

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C.– Farmers and bio-fuel producers are calling on Congress to enforce strict rules forcing oil refineries to blend ethanol.

This week, an Iowa ethanol producer asked congress to stop the EPA from abusing the biofuel wavier system. The waivers allow oil refineries to opt out of mixing ethanol.

Since the Trump administration took over, the number handed out have quadrupled, slowing demand and production.

“It will get us to 15 billion gallons of ethanol,” said EPA Administrator Andrew wheeler.

Despite promises from the EPA Administrator, corn farmers like Kelly Nieuwenhuis don’t believe the EPA will enforce ethanol blending standards.

He added, “We’re hoping to clear this up and get things going in the right direction.”

At a Tuesday hearing, the Iowa farmer called on Congress to force oil refineries to blend at least 15 billion gallons of ethanol each year.

He says the EPA has ignored the mandate, causing demand and profits to plummet.

“We had to make a hard decision to idle our plant, it was the hardest thing I had to do,” said Nieuwenhuis.

But even some Midwest lawmakers say this legislation won’t fix the problem.

“The laws already written, the law is already clear,” said Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.

The Republican Senator says he will work to ensure the Trump administration follows through.

But Chet Thompson, who represents the country’s largest group of oil refineries, says a stronger mandate will force small refineries out of business.

“Bad for small refineries, bad for their work force and bad for consumers all across the country,” said Thompson.

Illinois Republican John Shimkus agrees.

“It does a disservice to the many stakeholders impacted by this program,” said Shimkus.

Shimkus is pushing legislation that throws out the current rules, in favor of a new solution that helps both industries, and the environment.

“It’s time congress pursue this comprehensive reform,” he added.

Lawmakers say the issue is complex but they hope to find common ground to settle the dispute.

