Favorite ND food for the Big Game? Cocktail weenies.

What will most North Dakotans be munching on when the whistle blows to start the game between the Chiefs and 49ers this Sunday?

Cocktail weenies, according to one data survey.

Also known as cocktail weiners and little smokies.

And we’re not alone — 10 other states share the same preference for the small, hot dog-shaped pieces of meat cooked in barbeque sauce or simply heated alone and dipped into all kinds of concoctions.

Industrial equipment website Bid-On_Equipment.com examined Google search volume trends for more than 130 types of food and snacks consumed during the Super Bowl in addition to a December 2019 survey.

While North Dakotans and Minnesotans like their cocktail weenies, South Dakotans favor cocktail meatballs, while Montanans prefer BBQ wings.

The most popular food in America? Dips, from beer cheese and chicken to lobster and seven-layer.

You can check out the complete survey and its methodology here.