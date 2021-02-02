FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving warrant in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Two FBI agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a warrant in Florida Tuesday, the federal law enforcement agency said.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were fatally shot Tuesday while serving a search warrant in a crimes against children case in Sunrise, Florida, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

Three other agents were shot, two of which were hospitalized but are now in stable condition. The third agent didn’t require hospitalization, Wray said.

“Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country,” Wray wrote in a statement. “The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery.”

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Police officers work near the scene of a shooting that wounded several FBI agents in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Law enforcement gather near the scene of a shooting that wounded several FBI agents in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Law enforcement officers walk near the entrance to an apartment complex where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

The gunfire erupted with about four shots — “Boom, boom, boom, boom!” said Julius McLymont, whose house borders the Water Terrace apartment complex where the suspect was allegedly barricaded.

At first McLymont thought the gunfire was a car backfiring, then two minutes later he heard about five more shots. He went outside and looked over his fence as police cars and ambulances rushed in. Then he saw officers working on someone lying on the ground before they loaded the person into an ambulance.

A SWAT team appeared next, with officers donning riot gear. Then they went around the building, yelling, “Go, go, go!” McLymont said. He said he couldn’t see the apartment where the shooting happened from his location.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed near the scene of the shooting, according to video from NewsNation affiliate WFLA. The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the FBI told NewsNation. “The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

The FBI said no further information will be released at this time.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.