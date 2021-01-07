FBI seeking information from public on violent protests at Capitol

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.

On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”

#FBI is seeking info that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC. FBI is accepting tips & digital media depicting rioting & violence in the U.S. Capitol Building & surrounding area on January 6, 2021. https://t.co/3gwcYcehAG pic.twitter.com/RXtFscFjZr — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 7, 2021

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.