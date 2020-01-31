FBI, Social Security warn public of spike in Social Security scams

The FBI and the Social Security Administration are reporting increases in phone scams by people pretending to be government officials and demanding money.

The call usually involves a “problem” with your Social Security account and a demand to make some kind of payment to “fix” the problem. Payment is usually requested through the purchase of gift cards and sending the gift card information to the scammer.

“Beware callers who demand immediate payment from you or who threaten to suspend your SSN. These calls are scams,” the FBI says in a Facebook post.

The FBI and the Social Security Administration note they never call people and demand money. All official correspondence typically goes through the U.S. mail and neither agency ever asks that you pay money via gift cards.

If you receive such a call, you’re urged to contact the FBI and file an Internet Crime Report at http://www.ic3.gov.

The FBI also offers some tips online to avoid being scammed.