FBI: Suspect intended to bomb Missouri hospital over handling of coronavirus

BELTON, Mo. (WDAF) — A man frustrated with government action to stop the spread of the coronavirus was planning to bomb a hospital, according to the FBI.

The FBI says 36-year-old Timothy Wilson was shot and killed Tuesday by an agent after the FBI tried to arrest him. Wilson, who was armed, was trying to pick up what he thought was a truck bomb in Belton, Missouri, at the time, the FBI said.

According to the FBI, Wilson was the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation that revealed that he was a potentially violent extremist who was motivated by racial, religious and anti-government sentiments.

After the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent social distancing efforts implemented by local governments, Wilson “decided to accelerate his plan to use a vehicle-born improvised explosive device in an attempt to cause severe harm and mass casualties,” according to a press release from the FBI.

Wilson had taken steps to get the materials needed to build the explosive device, authorities said. The FBI did not name the hospital that Wilson intended to target.

After he was shot, Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening. No other civilians or law enforcement officers were injured.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is handling the investigation.

