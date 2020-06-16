FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage Monday ‘unacceptable’

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Feb. 14, 2018, photo, the logo for T-Mobile appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., said it’s working to fix a widespread network issue. The company’s president of technology, Neville Ray, tweeted Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020, at around 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time that T-Mobile engineers hope to fix the “voice and data issue” soon. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.

T-Mobile, one of the country’s three largest cellphone service providers, said it had a “voice and text wireless issue” that began around noon EDT Monday. The company said at 1 a.m. Tuesday that all problems should be resolved.

The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.

AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally. But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have run into trouble because of T-Mobile’s issues, creating the impression of a widespread communications failure.

The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages. T-Mobile paid a $17.5 million fine for two nationwide service outages on the same day in August 2014, which together lasted three hours and prevented customers from being able to call 911.

Public-safety officials were worried about lack of access to 911 on Monday as well. For example, the Redmond, Washington, police department tweeted that T-Mobile customers should have “an alternate plan in place in the event you need to call 911.”

T-Mobile became one of the country’s largest carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint. The company has started integrating the two networks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"

Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Library Programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Library Programs"

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Fireworks in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks in Bismarck"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Bike Etiquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Etiquette"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge