FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kit

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light for medical labs to test at-home coronavirus sample kits.
The federal government granted emergency authorization to Everlywell Inc., a health and wellness company.
Now healthcare providers can screen patients, then sign off on them receiving a kit.
The at-home test will use a nasal sample to test for the virus, and FDA officials say the kits protect people from potential exposure.
The Everlywell test is the only authorized COVID-19 at-home sample collection kit, and are available by prescription only.