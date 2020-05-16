FDA approves standalone at-home sample collection kit

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light for medical labs to test at-home coronavirus sample kits.

The federal government granted emergency authorization to Everlywell Inc., a health and wellness company.

Now healthcare providers can screen patients, then sign off on them receiving a kit.

The at-home test will use a nasal sample to test for the virus, and FDA officials say the kits protect people from potential exposure.

The Everlywell test is the only authorized COVID-19 at-home sample collection kit, and are available by prescription only.