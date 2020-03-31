FDA changes boost alcohol for sanitizer from ethanol makers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has relaxed regulations on the types of alcohol that can be used for hand sanitizer during a shortage caused by high demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The move late Friday expands the potential for alcohol made by ethanol producers to be used to help fill the need of hospitals and nursing homes.

With the relaxation of regulations, an industry trade group says as many as 20 plants have arranged to make alcohol and more are expected to join in soon.