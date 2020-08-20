FDA clears way for world’s first fully transparent surgical mask

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The ClearMask (Credit: ClearMask via CNN)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the way for the world’s first fully transparent surgical mask.

Made by ClearMask, a U.S. medical supply company, the masks are designed to help improve visual communication while still protecting those wearing them.

Traditional surgical masks block mouths, which can impede effective communication.

“When traditional masks are worn, miscommunication may increase with people who heavily rely on visual communication, such as deaf and hard of hearing individuals, children, and older adults,” the company said in a statement. “For many, missing critical visual cues can be the difference between complete understanding and a preventable ER visit.”

The company says the masks, which can be used in operating rooms, are also helpful during conversations between people who don’t speak the same language as well as to convey facial expressions more effectively.

“The ability to see a smile can really help,” the company said. “Facial expressions are important for perceived empathy and building rapport, which can reduce confusion and improve relationships.”

The masks are available to buy in bulk in the FDA-cleared medical or non-medical grade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/20

Thursday's Forecast: A few storms with widespread 90s

NDC AUG 20

The Wagon Man

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Shiloh Christian Football

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minuteman Missle 50th Anniversary

Enchanted Highway Additions

Native, Inc. Nonprofit

Healthcare Workers

Cornhole For A Cause

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Minot Football

YHF

FDA Relaxing Regulations

KX Gives Back

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

High School Football

How the fire tornado is formed

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss