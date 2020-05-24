FDA Commissioner tweets Memorial Day warning: “Coronavirus is not yet contained”

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the coronavirus on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Food and Drug Administration is reminding Americans not to let their guard down against the coronavirus.

Commissioner Stephen Hahn tweeted Sunday morning that the virus is not contained yet, and he urged Americans to follow safety guidelines as they go ahead with their Memorial Day weekend plans.

“With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I again remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained. It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all,” Dr. Hahn wrote in a tweet.

Hahn’s tweets came as people in many states head to beaches, cookouts, and bars to celebrate one of the nation’s most popular holidays.