FDA recalls salad mix amid parasitic outbreak

The recall of salad mixes is expanding, as health officials investigate an outbreak of cyclospora infections.

Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Aldi gorcery stores have removed bagged salads labeled “Garden Salads” from their shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration says the outbreak is affecting states in the Midwest — including Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

There have been 122 reported illnesses with 19 hospitalizations since May.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps and bloating, nausea and fatigue.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still investigating the outbreak.