FDA warns about hand sanitizer disguised as food and drinks

The FDA is warning Americans that hand sanitizer packaged in bottles and pouches is putting consumers at risk of injury and even death.

On Twitter, the agency says poison control centers are seeing a 79 percent increase in alcohol-based hand sanitizer exposures compared to 2019.

The pandemic shortage caused hand sanitizer manufacturers to use beer cans, children’s food pouches and bottles used for water, juice and even vodka.

Hand sanitizer can be toxic to an adult when ingested and lethal to a small child.

The FDA is particularly concerned because some hand sanitizers have added flavors like chocolate or raspberry.

Poison control experts want to remind parents to keep hand sanitizer containers out of the reach of small children.

