FDA warns top marijuana company about CBD health claims

FILE – This March 22, 2019 file photo shows a bud on a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care Foundation’s medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. U.S. retail sales of cannabis products jumped to $10.5 billion last year, a threefold increase from 2017, according to data from Arcview Group, a cannabis investment and market research firm. The figures do not include retail sales of hemp-derived CBD products. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(AP) — U.S. regulators have issued a warning to a leading marijuana company for making unproven health claims about CBD.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it has warned Curaleaf Inc., of Wakefield, Massachusetts, for illegally selling unapproved drugs. The agency says Curaleaf’s claims could lead people to delay medical care for serious conditions like cancer.

Curaleaf operates in 12 states. North Dakota is not one of the 12 states. The company says it will work with the FDA to resolve the issues.

CBD is a compound found in marijuana but doesn’t cause a high. It’s widely marketed in oils, lotions and foods.

The Curaleaf warning comes as the FDA has been evaluating how to regulate the trendy ingredient. The agency plans to report this fall on its regulatory approach after holding a public hearing and receiving nearly 4,500 comments.