Fed survey: Coronavirus outbreaks starting to impact US economy

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People wearing face masks wait at a pedestrian cross walk Hong Kong Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens of thousands of people in China since December. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey of business conditions has found that the coronavirus outbreak has begun to impact tourism and disrupt manufacturing chains in parts of the United States.

The survey compiled by the Fed’s 12 regional banks and released Wednesday found that growth through late February continued at a moderate rate. But it noted that concerns are rising about how the virus that began in China might impact the U.S. economy.

Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the report said.

The Fed’s San Francisco regional bank reported that the COVID-19 outbreak has led to decreased demand for aircraft from China and other Southeast Asian nations. Some American solar equipment manufacturers have also experienced delayed shipments due to supply-chain disruptions.

The survey, known as the beige book, will be part of the discussion when Fed officials meet later this month to review interest rates.

The Fed on Tuesday announced a surprise half-point cut in its benchmark rate in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading virus. The move, which pushed the Fed’s policy rate down to a range of 1% to 1.25%, marked the largest cut since the 2008 financial crisis.

Some analysts believe the Fed will cut rates even further at this month’s meeting, especially if the effects of the coronavirus have grown more serious by that time.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference Tuesday that the Fed is “hearing concerns from people, for example in the travel business, the hotel business and things like that.”

Fed officials expect the impact to grow “and that’s one of the reasons we have come to the view that it would be appropriate for us today to move to support the economy and that’s what we have done,” Powell said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Blizzard Of 1966

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Blizzard Of 1966"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Lincoln Ground Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Ground Water"

Weed Spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weed Spread"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Retaining Wall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retaining Wall"

Feb Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb Weather"

Caring for Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for Animals"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3"

Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: A Wintry mix, strong wind and warm temperatures"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge