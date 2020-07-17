Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

National News
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal court in Maryland on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

The program allows immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children but who lack legal status to legally work and protects them from deportation.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump didn’t properly end the program in 2017. Immigration attorneys argued that meant the Trump administration had to start accepting new applications, but it doesn’t appear to have done so yet. Trump can still end the program.

Roughly 650,000 people are enrolled in DACA, but only those who were already in the program when it ended have been able to renew.

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates an additional 66,000 young immigrants now meet the minimum age requirement of 15 years to apply for DACA and would be eligible under the restored program.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it is reviewing the ruling.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Babe ruth baseball

College Baseball

Friday, July 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Bishop Ryan Football

Return to sports

Foods you don't feed your dogs

Sidewalk Sale

Ryder Surplus Giveaway

Mainstream Boutique

Fair Food

Animal Shelter Update

Ag Commissioner on CFAP

Sex Crime Charges

Daily oil production falls to record low in latest report

Shooting Event

New Medical Spa in Rugby

Senior Center Plans

Softball Tournament

First Responder Gift

Bismarck couple uses sports and skirts to keep family traditions going

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss