Federal officer killed in shooting at California courthouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal contract security officer was killed and another injured in a shooting outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland, the FBI said Saturday.

A vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Friday and someone opened fire at the contract security officers who worked for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security, authorities said.

The identities of the officers were not released and there was no word on the condition of the wounded officer.

The officers protect federal court houses as part of their regular duties.

The shooting happened less than a half-mile from the Oakland Police headquarters where demonstrators gathered to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Some demonstrators smashed windows, vandalized stores stopped traffic on a freeway and set fires. Police said several officers were struck by objects and responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The federal building’s glass doors were smashed and the front entrance was sprayed with anti-police graffiti.

