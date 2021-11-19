Federal protections for the sage grouse to be considered under Biden

FILE – In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. The Biden administration is considering new measures to protect the ground-dwelling bird that was once found across much of the U.S. West. It has lost vast areas of habitat in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing, wildfires and other pressures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is considering new measures to protect a bird species once found across much of the U.S. West.

The ground-dwelling bird, greater sage grouse, suffered drastic declines in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing and other human pressures.

Friday’s announcement of a range-wide evaluation of the bird’s habitat comes after the Trump administration tried to scale back conservation efforts adopted by federal agencies in 2015. A court blocked the Trump changes.

Industry groups have resisted curbs on drilling around sage grouse breeding areas. Some environmentalists insisted that the 2015 plans didn’t go far enough.

A federal official says “everything is on the table” as the evaluation gets underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

