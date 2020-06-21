FedEx swaps NASCAR logos to spotlight Civil Rights Museum

National News

by: , JENNA FRYER

Posted: / Updated:

Denny Hamlin jumps from his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denny Hamlin’s longtime sponsor FedEx replaced its logos for NASCAR’s race at Talladega Superspeedway to instead feature the National Civil Rights Museum.

The company also donated $500,000 “in support of the museum’s mission,” which chronicles the history of the civil rights movement in America. FedEx is headquartered in Memphis, where the museum is located.

FedEx is one of the few true full-time primary sponsors remaining in NASCAR, meaning the company backs Hamlin in nearly every race. In 519 races, a FedEx paint scheme has been on his Joe Gibbs Racing entry all but 17 times and Sport Clips was featured in 14 of those events.

Hamlin visited the museum Thursday and revealed before Sunday’s race that FedEx had swapped its logos for the race in Alabama.

“Today you will see my #11 car will not carry the traditional paint scheme that you usually see,” Hamlin said in a message posted to Twitter. “FedEx and myself instead want to give that voice to the NCRM. I want to thank them personally for taking the time to educate me on so many topics.”

FedEx released a letter earlier this month that said the “recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others are devastating. The unrest across the nation and the grieving in our local communities are a reminder that we all must keep doing more to create meaningful change and healing.”

The company has been a frequent supporter of the NCRM.

