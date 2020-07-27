Feds launch Minnesota office on missing Indigenous cases

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ivanka Trump

File photo (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ivanka Trump and Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visited a Minneapolis suburb on Monday to open an office dedicated to investigating cold cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.

The office is part of an effort to address violence against Native Americans, particularly women and girls, which advocates say are often overlooked by law enforcement nationwide.

Only 116 of the nearly 6,000 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women reported in 2016 were listed in the Department of Justice’s database, according to the National Crime Information Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Germ Off

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a break from the humidity

NDC JULY 27

TikTok Ban

Sabre Dogs

Sky Dancer Casino remains closed

Racing

Top plays

Black Lives Matter marches for change Sunday in Fargo

Project Hope starts this week

100 days from the November election

Robert One Minute 7-26

3-vehicle crash on I-94

Turtle Mountain housing project

More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in ND

College baseball

Independent Baseball

"Mask-erade" Prom

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss